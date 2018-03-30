Quantcast

Md. Senate committee approves medical marijuana bill

By: Associated Press March 30, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — A Maryland Senate committee has passed a measure to increase the number of licenses for medical marijuana growers from 15 to as many as 22. The Senate Finance Committee approved a bill Friday that was previously passed by the House. It now goes to the full Senate. The measure was introduced to increase minority-business ownership, ...

