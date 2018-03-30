Quantcast

Reptile evidence earns Mo. woman new trial on abuse charges

By: Missouri Lawyers Weekly March 30, 2018

A Missouri woman convicted of child abuse is owed a new trial — one in which there is less discussion of the large reptiles in her home, a state appellate court has held.

