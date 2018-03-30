Swata Gandhi

VP, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer

DAP Products Inc.

Since joining DAP Products four years ago, Swati Gandhi has modernized the legal department of the Baltimore-based manufacturer of home repair products, transforming an office once viewed as a clog in the business wheel into a valued business partner.

Meantime, she has continued her tireless, lifelong efforts to help young people. Among other activities, she is a member of the Center for Urban Families’ board and chairperson of the Higher Achievement Advisory Board Baltimore.

The Girl Scouts of Central Maryland named Gandhi one of their Distinguished Women for 2018.

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Top 100 Women awards. Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.