The Daily Record holds Women’s Leadership Summit

More than 130 people attended The Daily Record’s second annual Women’s Leadership Summit March 26 at the BWI Hilton. The event brought together honorees from Top 100 Women and Leading Women and other women professionals to learn about critical issues facing women in business and to share how to give back to the community and create mentoring relationships.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was the keynote speaker and professional coach Mary Ann “Skipper” Singer addressed the audience on “ReStart, ReFuel and ReInvent: How to lead a more purposeful life.”

Breakout sessions focused on elevating women to success through board leadership and how to narrow the generational divide.

The series sponsor was Keswick, the topic sponsor was Executive Alliance and the nonprofit leader was the Alzheimer’s Association.

Nonprofit exhibitors were Catholic Charities of Maryland, Citizenship Law Related Education Program (“CLREP”), Epsilon Registration, Girl Scouts of Central Maryland, Harford County Public Library, Hotel Indigo Baltimore Downtown, Susan G. Komen Maryland, Unified Efforts Inc. and VPC Inc.

