The Daily Record holds Women’s Leadership Summit

Leslie Wright, the director of programs for Baltimore with Citizenship Law Related Education Program, speaks with Diamond Warren of Hotel Indigo Baltimore Downtown in the lobby of the BWI Hilton during the Women’s Leadership Summit. (Photo by Maximilian Franz / The Daily Record)
A crowd of more than 130 guests listen to remarks from Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record, during the Women’s Leadership Summit at the BWI Hilton. (Photo by Maximilian Franz / The Daily Record)
Maria Johnson Darby, the vice president of communications and external relations with Keswick, speaks to the audience at the Women’s Leadership Summit at the BWI Hilton. Keswick is the Path to Excellence and summit series sponsor. (Photo by Maximilian Franz / The Daily Record)
Professional coach Mary Ann “Skipper” Singer, a principal with Synergy Consultants LLC, presents her “ReStart, ReFuel, and ReInvent: How to lead a more purposeful life” discussion at the Women’s Leadership Summit. (Photo by Maximilian Franz / The Daily Record)
Theresa Wiseman, left, president of MediaWise Inc., spends some time getting to know Kevia Moore, a senior recruiting specialist with MECU Credit Union, during a break in the Women’s Leadership Summit. (Photo by Maximilian Franz / The Daily Record)
Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh delivers the keynote address during the Women’s Leadership Summit at the BWI Hilton. (Photo by Maximilian Franz / The Daily Record)
From left, Veronica Cool, managing partner of Cool & Associates LLC; Luwanda Jenkins, chief of staff to the president of Coppin State University; and Mary Hastler, CEO of the Harford County Public Library, attended the Women’s Leadership Summit. (Photo by Maximilian Franz / The Daily Record)
From left, Karen Bond, Pat Lambert, Carol Coughlin and Ellen Fish participate in the “Elevating Women to Success Through Board Leadership” panel discussion during the Women’s Leadership Summit. (Photo by Maximilian Franz / The Daily Record)
On stage from left, Marybeth Hyland, founder of SparkVision; Kirsten Brinlee, executive director of Baltimore Collegetown Network; Veronica Cool, managing partner of Cool & Associates LLC; and Barb Clapp, president and CEO of Clapp Communications, engage with guests during the “Narrowing the Generational Guide” panel discussion during the Women’s Leadership Summit. (Photo by Maximilian Franz / The Daily Record)
Kara Beverly, an attorney and equity compliance investigator with Johns Hopkins University; Anne Hilb, an independent consultant with Graymake LLC; Tiffany Ester, a global supply chain manager with Northrop Grumman Corp.; and Oana Brooks, an attorney and equity compliance investigator with Johns Hopkins University, take time for a photo during the Women’s Leadership Summit. (Photo by Maximilian Franz / The Daily Record)
More than 130 people attended The Daily Record’s second annual Women’s Leadership Summit March 26 at the BWI Hilton. The event brought together honorees from Top 100 Women and Leading Women and other women professionals to learn about critical issues facing women in business and to share how to give back to the community and create mentoring relationships.
Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was the keynote speaker and professional coach Mary Ann “Skipper” Singer addressed the audience on “ReStart, ReFuel and ReInvent: How to lead a more purposeful life.”
Breakout sessions focused on elevating women to success through board leadership and how to narrow the generational divide.
The series sponsor was Keswick, the topic sponsor was Executive Alliance and the nonprofit leader was the Alzheimer’s Association.
Nonprofit exhibitors were Catholic Charities of Maryland, Citizenship Law Related Education Program (“CLREP”), Epsilon Registration, Girl Scouts of Central Maryland, Harford County Public Library, Hotel Indigo Baltimore Downtown, Susan G. Komen Maryland, Unified Efforts Inc. and VPC Inc.
