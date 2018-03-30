Quantcast

Under Armour hit by data breach affecting 150 million users

By: Staff and Wire Reports March 30, 2018

Sports apparel merchant Under Armour has become the latest victim of a massive digital theft of sensitive information about tens of millions of customers. The Baltimore company disclosed Thursday that an intruder grabbed the email addresses and login information during a February break-in affecting about 150 million users of its food and nutrition website, MyFitnessPal. Under Armour ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo