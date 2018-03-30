Quantcast

Washington leak culture meets Wall Street’s insider cops

First-of-its-kind trial focuses on trading government secrets instead of corporate ones

By: Bloomberg Bob Van Voris and Drew Armstrong March 30, 2018

The federal prosecutors who sent Wall Streeters to prison for trading on insider information are taking on Washington’s culture of leaks in a first-of-its-kind trial next week.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo