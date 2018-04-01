Quantcast

Why am I dancing in front of 1,000 people?

By: Veronica Cool April 1, 2018

There are so many wonderful causes to support with our talent, time, and treasures. Every one of us gets solicited to support some amazing and worthy cause -- myself included. I often get solicited to be the “token Hispanic” or “woman of color” so I’ve learned to be judicious on which activities and initiatives I ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this column, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo