Baltimore’s GrandView Aviation opens private jet base in Texas

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2018

Baltimore-based GrandView Aviation, one of the largest operators of Phenom 300 light jets for charter in the Northeast, is opening a new base at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport this month. GrandView Aviation will be placing a 2017 Embraer Phenom 300 light jet in AUS in the General Aviation Terminal, with plans to add additional aircraft in the ...

