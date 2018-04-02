Quantcast

China raises tariffs on US pork, fruit in trade dispute

By: Associated Press Joe McDonald April 2, 2018

BEIJING — China raised import duties on a $3 billion list of U.S. pork, apples and other products Monday in an escalating dispute with Washington over trade and industrial policy. The government of President Xi Jinping said it was responding to a U.S. tariff hike on steel and aluminum. But that is just one facet of ...

