EEOC settles discrimination case against Jessup warehouse operator

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 2, 2018

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has settled a discrimination lawsuit with a national logistics company for allegedly failing to make accommodations for a deaf job applicant. Capstone Logistics LLC, which has multiple locations in Maryland, “engaged in unlawful employment practices” when the manager at a warehouse in Jessup postponed interviews with George Harris before telling ...

