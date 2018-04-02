Quantcast

No more short white coats for Johns Hopkins Hospital interns

By: Associated Press April 2, 2018

Breaking with tradition, first-year residents at Johns Hopkins Hospital's Medical Training Program will no longer wear a short white coat. The Baltimore Sun reports the short white coat was meant to symbolize that the residents were not true physicians until they spent some time on the job. But younger generations of residents increasingly have felt the ...

