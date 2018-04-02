Quantcast

Specialty candy retailer to reopen Harborplace location

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2018

Specialty candy retailer IT’SUGAR will reopen in its original location in Harborplace April 13 after undergoing 18 months renovation, which will double its original square footage. The store at 201 East Pratt St., Space 1215, now features 3,800 square feet of space for its novelty candy products, such as a 5-lb. gummy bear, an all marshmallow ...

