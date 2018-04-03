Quantcast

Baltimore appeals abortion notification ruling to Supreme Court

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 3, 2018

Baltimore is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to review and overturn a decision striking down as unconstitutional a city ordinance that required pregnancy centers opposed to abortion and artificial birth control to notify patients the facilities do not offer services for terminating or preventing pregnancies.

