Quantcast

New president picked for Salisbury U.

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter April 3, 2018

Weber State University President Charles Wight will become the next president of Salisbury University, the University System of Maryland announced Tuesday.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo