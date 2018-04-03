Quantcast

CSA: Default judgment can be challenged 6 years later

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 3, 2018

A civil defendant facing a $500,000 default judgment – who did not respond to the case despite multiple attempts to reach her for nearly six years – may still be able to get the judgment vacated if she can prove she did not waive personal jurisdiction, the Court of Special Appeals has held.

