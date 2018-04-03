Quantcast

EPA to ease back emissions standards

By: Associated Press April 3, 2018

Environmental regulators announced on Monday they will ease emissions standards for cars and trucks, saying that a timeline put in place by President Barack Obama was not appropriate and set standards "too high."

