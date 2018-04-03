FEATURED MOVER | Adam Beckett, Agam Group

Adam Beckett has been named CEO of Agam Group Ltd., a manufactured aluminum extrusion-based products company in Ellicott City serving the exhibition, events and retail markets.

Beckett will assume day-to-day leadership of the company and will spearhead strategies designed to grow the business and strengthen customer relationships.

Beckett is an exhibition industry veteran. Most recently, he spent 20 years at Derse, a full service face-to-face marketing agency where he held senior leadership roles including president and CEO. In addition, Beckett served six years on the board of directors of the Experiential Designers and Producers Association.

Outside of the office, Beckett is active with Growing Power, a program that offered teens an opportunity to help renovate greenhouses and grow food for their community.

ABOUT ADAM BECKETT

Resides in:

Downtown Baltimore, relocated from Wisconsin

Education:

Bachelor of Arts in political science from Rutgers University, New Brunswick N.J.

After 20 years at Derse, what drew you to make a change and go to Agam Group?

What drew me to Agam was an incredible challenge — an opportunity to work with a great team to reveal the significant untapped potential of the company. This company has an amazing manufacturing core which is unmatched by any other competitor in the exhibition/event industry, yet many customers and potential customers don’t know about our capabilities. We’re going to tell that story loudly. Our strategy for aggressive growth is to build on our core strengths with new product and exhibit innovations and through strategic client initiatives. We want our clients to see us as a unique and invaluable source for helping them grow their business. We want to uplift our employees with a new direction which will create challenges, rewards, enjoyment and opportunity.

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

Ever since I was a kid, I was attracted to law enforcement, particularly the FBI. The idea of helping to combat bad guys while serving the country had great appeal.

Recent vacation:

I recently took a trip to Barcelona with my son to see an FC Barcelona soccer match which was a first for both of us. We saw Messi play and witnessed the entirely of a city rooting for their team! Lots of pintxos and paella and amazing architectural sites by Gaudi, especially the Sagrada Familia.

When I want to relax, I … :

I enjoy mountain biking because it requires complete focus in the moment, which means my mind can’t wander to different things. Being out in nature and completely immersed in an activity is relaxing.

Favorite music and movie:

Band: Coldplay; Movie – “Moneyball”

Favorite quotation:

“There are no dead ends. There is always a way out. What you learn in one failure you utilize in your next success.” — Henry Ford