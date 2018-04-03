Quantcast

Democrats seek applicants to replace Oaks

By: Associated Press April 3, 2018

Baltimore's Democratic Party has announced its process for replacing a former state senator who resigned and has pleaded guilty to fraud charges in a federal bribery case. The Baltimore Sun reports that the Baltimore City Democratic Central Committee will hold interviews and vote on Nathaniel Oaks' replacement April 17. Candidates have until April 13 to mail ...

