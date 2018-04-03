Quantcast

Harford schools to get $1.2M for security

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2018

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman announced plans Tuesday to strengthen security in local public schools with nearly $1.2 million in new funding to be included in his proposed fiscal 2019 county budget. In a joint press conference with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Harford County Public Schools and the Town of Bel Air, the county executive ...

