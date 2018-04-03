John Kern | MVLS

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2018

Maryland Volunteer Law Service has hired John Kern as its new Advanced Planning Project coordinator. In this role, Kern will develop relationships with community organizations to raise awareness of the importance of estate planning for low-income individuals while connecting those in need with MVLS’ free legal services. Previously, Kern was the director, producer and dramaturge at Poor ...

