Law would aid transfer of mentally ill from jail to hospital

By: Associated Press April 3, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland's General Assembly has approved legislation that will require state-run psychiatric hospitals to more quickly accept patients who are supposed to be transferred out of local jails. The Baltimore Sun reports that the legislation passed the Assembly Monday night and now goes to Gov. Larry Hogan. The bill gives state-run hospitals 10 business days to ...

