Feds asks to join settlement talks over opioid lawsuits

By: Danny Jacobs Legal Editor April 3, 2018

CLEVELAND — The U.S. Department of Justice wants to join settlement talks in federal court involving hundreds of lawsuits against manufacturers and distributors of opioid painkillers. The government says it can provide information and expertise to parties in the case and facilitate requests to government agencies including the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Food and Drug ...

