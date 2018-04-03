Quantcast

UMD’s CHIDS to host opioid webinar April 10

By: Daily Record Staff April 3, 2018

A University of Maryland-led research team will give key insights and next steps in an effort using big data and machine learning to target a U.S. opioid epidemic during a webinar April 10 from 3 to 4 p.m., hosted by the Center for Health Information and Decision Systems (CHIDS) at UMD's Robert H. Smith School of Business. The webinar ...

