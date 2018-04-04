Brian M. Cathell | Pessin Katz Law

Brian M. Cathell has been elected a member at Pessin Katz Law P.A.

Cathell’s litigation practice focuses on the defense of medical malpractice matters, as well as defending physicians and other health care providers in various administrative forums. He has handled professional liability matters in the District and Circuit Courts of Maryland, the District of Columbia, and the United States District Court for the District of Maryland.

Cathell has represented clients in matters involving general and commercial civil litigation, education, construction, and criminal defense.

In 2017, he obtained a unanimous jury verdict in favor of his physician client in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County. Cathell has briefed and successfully argued numerous motions in various circuit courts in Maryland regarding proximate causation and related areas of first impression.