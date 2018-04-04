Quantcast

Crown Castle HQ moving to Columbia’s Merriweather District

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 4, 2018

Communications infrastructure firm Crown Castle intends to open a new headquarters in downtown Columbia. The firm’s corporate offices will be at Howard Hughes Corp.’s office building One Merriweather in the area’s Merriweather District. “We are excited to move our Baltimore-Washington headquarters to One Merriweather as the new Merriweather District continues to grow into a centrally located and ...

