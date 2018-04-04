Harford Community College celebrates 60th anniversary with Illuminate

Richard P. Streett Jr., VMD, a consultant/special adviser with Streett Hopkins Real Estate, addresses the crowd of more than 500 people during Harford Community College’s Illuminate celebration at APG Federal Credit Union Arena in Bel Air. (Photo by MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)
F. Scott Keck, left, chair of the Harford Community College Foundation Board, gets a photo with Dr. Dennis Golladay, retired president of Harford Community College, during HCC’s Illuminate celebration. (Photo by MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)
David R. Craig, left, the executive director of the Maryland World War I Centennial Commission, spends some time with Claudia Holman, business development director with APG Federal Credit Union, during HCC’s Illuminate celebration. (Photo by MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)
From left, the Hon. Kevin J. Mahoney, an associate judge with the Harford County Circuit Court, 3rd Judicial Circuit; Joseph F. Snee Jr., a shareholder with Snee, Lutche, Helmlinger & Spielberger, P.A.; and Jeff Paxson, president of Pax Edwards LLC, take time for a photo during Harford Community College’s Illuminate celebration. (Photo by MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)
Laura Henninger, far left, an attorney with Henninger & Henninger LLC and certified public accountant; talks with colleague Frank Henninger, center, also an attorney with Henninger & Henninger, and Mike Allen, executive vice president and business development officer with Harford Bank, during Harford Community College’s Illuminate celebration. (Photo by MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)
Howard McComas, left, the owner and senior funeral director at McComas Funeral Homes, spends timewith Brad Stover, Esq., a lawyer with Shaffer, McLauchlin & Stover LLC, during Harford Community College’s Illuminate celebration. (Photo by MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)
From left, Dr. Dianna G. Phillips, the president of Harford Community College; Harford County Executive Barry Glassman; and Dr. James D. Fielder, Jr., the secretary of higher education, Maryland Higher Education Commission, attended Harford Community College’s Illuminate celebration. (Photo by MidAtlantic Photographic LLC)
Harford Community College’s Illuminate, a festive cocktail reception celebrating the college’s 60th anniversary, drew 500 guests March 10 to a transformed APG Federal Credit Union Arena on the college’s campus in Bel Air.
The Harford Community College Foundation raised $71,000 at the celebration, which will be used to enhance the student experience at HCC through scholarships and by continuing to provide the best classes, programs, faculty and facilities, leaving a lasting legacy for students at the college now and in the future.
In addition, Illuminate featured the unveiling of Harford Community College’s new brand identity.
The arena was transformed into a space never before seen with lush fabric, custom lighting and a marble dance floor. The evening also featured recognition of all Harford Community College alumni in attendance, cuisine from award-winning Classic Catering, live music by The Klassix, a silent auction, History Row display and a TapSnap kiosk and ended with a fireworks display.
The presenting sponsor of the event was BGE, an Exelon company. Jubilee sponsors were CampusWorks and Kollman and Saucier, P.A; Luminary sponsors were APG Federal Credit Union; Ashley Addiction Treatment; Dixie Construction; Harford County Electrical Contractors Association and Apprenticeship Program; Harford County Public Library; The Kelly Group; M&T Bank; and The Streett Family. Glow sponsors were CareFirst BlueCross Blue Shield; Jim and Patti Dresher; Harford Mutual Insurance; HelioCampus; The Klein Family; McAllister & Quinn; McComas Funeral Homes; Northeastern Maryland Technology Council; Towson University; and University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.
To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.