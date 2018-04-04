Harford Community College celebrates 60th anniversary with Illuminate

Harford Community College’s Illuminate, a festive cocktail reception celebrating the college’s 60th anniversary, drew 500 guests March 10 to a transformed APG Federal Credit Union Arena on the college’s campus in Bel Air.

The Harford Community College Foundation raised $71,000 at the celebration, which will be used to enhance the student experience at HCC through scholarships and by continuing to provide the best classes, programs, faculty and facilities, leaving a lasting legacy for students at the college now and in the future.

In addition, Illuminate featured the unveiling of Harford Community College’s new brand identity.

The arena was transformed into a space never before seen with lush fabric, custom lighting and a marble dance floor. The evening also featured recognition of all Harford Community College alumni in attendance, cuisine from award-winning Classic Catering, live music by The Klassix, a silent auction, History Row display and a TapSnap kiosk and ended with a fireworks display.

The presenting sponsor of the event was BGE, an Exelon company. Jubilee sponsors were CampusWorks and Kollman and Saucier, P.A; Luminary sponsors were APG Federal Credit Union; Ashley Addiction Treatment; Dixie Construction; Harford County Electrical Contractors Association and Apprenticeship Program; Harford County Public Library; The Kelly Group; M&T Bank; and The Streett Family. Glow sponsors were CareFirst BlueCross Blue Shield; Jim and Patti Dresher; Harford Mutual Insurance; HelioCampus; The Klein Family; McAllister & Quinn; McComas Funeral Homes; Northeastern Maryland Technology Council; Towson University; and University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.

To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.