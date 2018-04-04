Quantcast

Hogan vetoes school construction oversight bill

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 4, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan Wednesday vetoed a bill that would remove a 50-year old process of school construction oversight, replacing it with one that gives the legislature more say and eliminates the Board of Public Works' oversight role. Hogan vetoed the bill during the Board of Public Works meeting Wednesday. The move was not unexpected. ...

