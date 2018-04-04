Quantcast

House panel drops gun-suppression appeals from crime bill

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 4, 2018

ANNAPOLIS – The House Judiciary Committee has dropped from omnibus anti-crime legislation a provision that would permit prosecutors to appeal judges’ decisions to suppress from evidence at trial guns the judges conclude were seized from defendants in violation of their constitutional rights. The appeal provision, contained in a Senate-passed version of the bill, has been sought ...

