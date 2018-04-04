Jeffrey Kinderman | SC&H Capital

Jeffrey Kinderman has joined the business valuation practice of SC&H Capital as a partner.

Kinderman brings more than 20 years of business valuation, investment banking, and financial advisory experience to SC&H Capital. As a Principal in SC&H Capital, Kinderman will focus on leading the team’s business valuation practice. His experience includes valuations for financial reporting and gift and estate in numerous industries such as construction, technology, real estate, manufacturing and distribution, and professional services.