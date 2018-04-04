Judiciary sees a Syed surge online

When it was announced last Thursday the Court of Special Appeals would be releasing its opinion in Adnan Syed’s case at 1 p.m., I had one fear: the Judiciary’s website would crash at 1:01 p.m. from everyone trying to see the decision.

Thankfully, I was able to quickly download all 138 pages of the opinion and we were able to post a story a few minutes later.

But it got me wondering: How busy was the Judiciary’s website because of the Syed case?

The answer is approximately three times as busy: Judiciary officials told me they had about 600 visitors on the website from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. March 29, up from an average of about 200 visitors.

Should this case go to the Court of Appeals, it will be interesting to see the traffic spike once Maryland’s highest court publishes its opinion.