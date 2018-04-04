Quantcast

Speeches, marches mark Martin Luther King anniversary

By: Associated Press Errin Haines Whack April 4, 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fifty years after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, the civil rights leader's family and admirers were marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflection Wednesday. The commemorations stretch from his hometown of Atlanta to Memphis, where he died, and points beyond. Among the first events is ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo