Maryland approves billions in incentives to lure Amazon H2Q

By: Associated Press Brian Witte April 4, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland General Assembly gave final passage Wednesday to an estimated $5.6 billion incentive package to lure Amazon's second headquarters to Maryland. The House of Delegates voted 79-59 Wednesday for the bill, sending it to Gov. Larry Hogan, who submitted the plan to the Democrat-controlled legislature. A spokeswoman for the Republican governor said he ...

