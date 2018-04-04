Quantcast

Maryland gubernatorial candidate announces Sinclair boycott

By: Associated Press April 4, 2018

A Democratic candidate in the Maryland governor's race has vowed not to air ads on stations owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group until the company stops requiring anchors across the country to recite statements criticizing "fake" news stories. The Baltimore Sun reports that Krish Vignarajah on Tuesday called on her rivals in the crowded Democratic field ...

