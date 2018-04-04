Quantcast

Md. delegate reveals personal story as she votes against LGBT conversion bill

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 4, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — In a dramatic speech on the floor of the House of Delegates Wednesday, a Republican state delegate said her father, a sitting Republican senator, discussed conversion therapy for her after she revealed she was bisexual. Del. Meagan Simonaire, R-Anne Arundel, told her personal story as she punctuated her concerns about a process sometimes called conversion ...

