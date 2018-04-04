Quantcast

Md. Senate panel approves school safety standards bill

By: Associated Press Brian Witte April 4, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — A Maryland Senate panel has approved a measure to create consistent standards for school safety statewide. The Senate Budget and Taxation Committee passed the bill Wednesday. It now goes to the full Senate. The bill requires the Maryland State Department of Education and the Maryland Center for School Safety to develop a policy for school-safety ...

