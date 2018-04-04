Quantcast

MVLS launches Advanced Planning Project for Baltimore seniors

By: Daily Record Staff April 4, 2018

Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service (MVLS), the largest provider of pro bono civil legal services to low-income Marylanders, launched its Advanced Planning Project Wednesday, which is designed to give low-income Baltimore seniors free access to estate planning and administration services. The program’s goal is to help Baltimore seniors remain in their homes while simultaneously stabilizing their neighborhood. ...

