Quantcast

Md. jurisdictions fight to keep opioid cases in state

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 4, 2018

All three Maryland jurisdictions that filed lawsuits in state court against opioid manufacturers and distributors are now in federal court, at least temporarily, where the defendants are fighting to have them remain. Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties, along with Baltimore, are seeking to have their cases handled in local circuit courts. Their lawsuits include local ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo