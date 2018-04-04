Quantcast

Bill allowing prior bad acts in rape cases awaits Hogan’s signature

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 4, 2018

Legislation to permit prosecutors to introduce at trial an accused rapist’s prior sexual assaults will head to Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk after the Senate passed the bill 46-0 on Wednesday.

