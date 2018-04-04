Quantcast

Sprouts to open Towson store in fall

By: Daily Record Staff April 4, 2018

Sprouts Farmers Market will open a location in Towson in the third quarter of 2018, part of a 13-store expansion for the Phoenix, Arizona-based grocery store chain that specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. The Towson store, scheduled for 830 Goucher Blvd., will added approximately 140 jobs to the Maryland economy. It becomes the second ...

