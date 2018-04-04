Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop provides $75M in bridge loans for multifamily repositioning projects

By: Daily Record Staff April 4, 2018

Bethesda-based commercial real estate services and finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. provided two separate bridge loans totaling $75 million supporting Zen Apollo and 1801 L St., two large multifamily properties located in Washington and Sacramento, California. Built in 1967 and renovated in 2007, Zen Apollo is a Class B, 274-unit, mixed-use apartment community in between the Logan Circle and City Center neighborhoods in ...

