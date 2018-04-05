Quantcast

By: Jobs April 5, 2018

ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY
Royston, Mueller, McLean & Reid, LLP, a well-established, AV-rated law firm in Towson, is seeking an associate with 2-3 years of experience to work in liquor licensing, general corporate & commercial transactions. Some litigation experience a plus. We offer a competitive salary and benefits package.
For immediate consideration, please send your resume with a cover letter and writing sample to

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo