ADVERTISEMENT
ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY
Royston, Mueller, McLean & Reid, LLP, a well-established, AV-rated law firm in Towson, is seeking an associate with 2-3 years of experience to work in liquor licensing, general corporate & commercial transactions. Some litigation experience a plus. We offer a competitive salary and benefits package.
For immediate consideration, please send your resume with a cover letter and writing sample to
To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.