Dr. Alina Sanda, Dr. Surya P. Mundra and Uchechi Asiegbu | Mercy Personal Physicians

Alina Sanda, M.D. and Surya P. Mundra, M.D. and Uchechi Asiegbu, CRNP have joined Mercy Medical Center as primary care doctors with Mercy Personal Physicians.

Sandra will work out of Mercy Personal’s downtown Baltimore office. Board certified in internal medicine, Sanda is a member of the Bose Medical Group, an all-female primary care group serving the families of downtown Baltimore neighborhoods including Federal Hill, Fells Point, Canton, Locust Point and Highlandtown.

Mundra will work in the Glen Burnie office. He brings more than 38 years experience treating adults 18 years of age and older. Board certified in internal medicine, Mundra received his medical degree at Juwaharlal Nehru Medical College in India. He earned his internship and residency in internal medicine at Harbor Hospital, formerly South Baltimore General Hospital.

Asiegbu, a Certified Nurse Practitioner, sees patients in the downtown office of Dr. Jonathan Rich, D.O., of Mercy Medical Center in the Professional Office Building. She has multiple years of experience in a wide variety of direct patient care settings, providing acute and chronic care for her patients. Asiegbu received a Master of Science and Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Maryland, Baltimore.