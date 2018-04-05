Quantcast

Experts say Md.’s new reinsurance initiative a short-term fix

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter April 5, 2018

Gov. Larry Hogan approved one reinsurance bill adopted by the legislature and a second reinsurance bill gained final passage Thursday, but these measures likely remain short-term solutions to the state's individual health insurance market woes. A reinsurance program will likely limit the significant premium increases Maryland has seen over the past couple of years, but more ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo