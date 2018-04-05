Quantcast

Hogan signs bill to help stabilize health insurance

By: Associated Press Courtney Columbus April 5, 2018

ANNAPOLIS— Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed a measure to help stabilize health insurance rates in the Maryland Health Care Exchange's distressed individual market. The bill signed by the governor moves the state toward reinsurance that would provide protection for insurers against very high claims. The state's health care exchange has suffered from shrinking enrollment and ...

