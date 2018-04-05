Quantcast

Md. immigration attorneys: Quotas on judges will impede due process

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 5, 2018

Nicole M. Whitaker knows the federal immigration courts are backlogged and overburdened; she already has cases scheduled in 2021. But she and other Maryland immigration lawyers say the Trump administration’s recent announcement of production quotas for immigration judges does not solve the problem.

