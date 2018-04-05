Quantcast

Md.’s Orolia to purchase Ohio-based tech firm

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2018

Lanham-based Orolia, a provider of resilient positioning, navigation and timing solutions, has agreed to acquire Ohio-based technology firm Talen-X. This transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals required by the U.S. Defense Security Service and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Through this acquisition, Orolia will ...

