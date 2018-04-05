Quantcast

Michael R. Merican: Take it from law enforcement, pretrial services work

By: Commentary: Michael R. Merican April 5, 2018

In my 34 years working in law enforcement, including more than a decade overseeing a jail, I’ve learned a bit about what works in the criminal justice system and what doesn’t. I’ve learned that the cash bail system is expensive and doesn’t ensure public safety. On the other hand, I’ve learned that a comprehensive pretrial ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo