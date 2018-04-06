Quantcast

Wax or no wax, you could still be signing under seal

By: Commentary: Caroline E. Sweet April 6, 2018

Thirty years ago in the Maryland Bar Journal, David Fishman and Daniel Higham asked whether it was time to throw out your sealing wax. The answer today?

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo