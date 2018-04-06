Quantcast

Md. lawmakers still undecided on murder, med-mal, marriage bills

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 6, 2018

With the state’s most populous city facing a homicide epidemic, the fate of legislation aimed at preventing and stiffening penalties for repeat gun offenders will come down to the final hours of the 2018 Maryland General Assembly on Monday.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo