Anne Arundel judge’s retirement appears to end disciplinary proceedings

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 6, 2018

Disciplinary proceedings against an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge were cancelled Friday in light of the judge's pending disability-related retirement.

